Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, Indodax, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $256.15 million and $63.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009804 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 637.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,659,812,331 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, C-CEX, Poloniex, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Indodax, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Kraken, Robinhood, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, Tripe Dice Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bittylicious, QBTC, YoBit, Instant Bitex, Crex24, Graviex, Gate.io, CoinEx, Mercatox, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, CoinFalcon, C-Patex, Cryptomate, Coindeal, cfinex, BtcTrade.im, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Coinsquare, Ovis, Bitbns, Coinbe, Bleutrade, Koineks, Exrates, Novaexchange, BiteBTC, Bit-Z, BitFlip and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

