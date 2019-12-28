Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bits Blockchain, Trade Satoshi, CoinEx and BTC Trade UA. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $253.17 million and approximately $69.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,659,812,331 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Bits Blockchain, BCEX, CoinExchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Upbit, cfinex, Poloniex, CoinFalcon, Indodax, Graviex, Gate.io, QBTC, SouthXchange, HitBTC, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Coinbe, Coinsquare, BitFlip, Bittrex, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, C-CEX, Bittylicious, Exmo, Cryptomate, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Crex24, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, Robinhood, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Novaexchange, FreiExchange and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

