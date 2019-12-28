Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 861,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $285.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.46.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $292.31. 455,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

