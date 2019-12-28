DomRaider 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $693,085.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.