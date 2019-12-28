DomRaider Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $489,120.00 and approximately $592.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.01283562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.