Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DGICA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -58.00%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

