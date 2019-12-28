DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $190,406.00 and approximately $3,807.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00581146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 574.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

