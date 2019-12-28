Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 918,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

LPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $835.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.25. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 10.16%.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 164,475 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $1,860,212.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.