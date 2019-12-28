DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,796. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $934,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $25,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $5,179,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

