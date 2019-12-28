Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,022.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $16.39 million and $27,022.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

