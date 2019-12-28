Dragon Option Trading Up 10.1% This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, ABCC and BigONE. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $12,626.00 and approximately $44,747.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,250,333 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

