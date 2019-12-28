Dream Hard Aa T to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA)

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.57 million during the quarter.

