Dropil 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $158,675.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Dropil has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Dropil has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $158,675.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023868 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005008 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008129 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,263,555 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.