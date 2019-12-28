DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $328.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $314,636.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022269 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

