Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.73 ($35.73).

DUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

ETR DUE opened at €30.64 ($35.63) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

