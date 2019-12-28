Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.0483

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.62 million and $1.11 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.22 or 0.05886632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,407,830 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.