Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $646,183.00 and approximately $13,906.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,390.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.01753212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.02815234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00581146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00620529 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060376 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00385251 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,862,469 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

