e-Chat (ECHT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One e-Chat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. e-Chat has a market cap of $3,647.00 and approximately $9,834.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.18 or 0.05917188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

