eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $135,177.00 and $404.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

