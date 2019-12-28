EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $745,443.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $745,443.00 and approximately $49,524.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

