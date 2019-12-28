Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 536,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,259 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $191.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.