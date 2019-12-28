EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $628,111.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062606 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085121 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00068854 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.95 or 1.00371336 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.