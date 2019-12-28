Edge (DADI) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2,316.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

