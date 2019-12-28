Edge Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,163.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 18% against the dollar. Edge has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $6,163.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

