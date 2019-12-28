Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $440.65 Million

Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post sales of $440.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.20 million and the highest is $444.36 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

EPC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 765,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after buying an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

