EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $50,372.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,372.00 and $37.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.