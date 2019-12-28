Einsteinium Market Capitalization Hits $7.04 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $28,789.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 645.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,126,508 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

