Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,307. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavi Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,910 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

