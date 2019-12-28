Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in December

Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 248.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,892,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $112.99 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

