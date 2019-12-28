Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of EGO opened at $7.63 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 654,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 67.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

