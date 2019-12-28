Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 78.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,899,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,820,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

NYSE:EGO opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

