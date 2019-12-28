Electra Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Electra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. Electra has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $2,104.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,505,868,534 coins and its circulating supply is 28,638,711,981 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

