Electroneum Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and approximately $92,034.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptomate, Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,938,122,515 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

