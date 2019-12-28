Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 549,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 233,603 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

