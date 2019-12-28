Elementeum (ELET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,460.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Elementeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a market cap of $35,460.00 and $28.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elementeum has traded 61.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum's total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,003,825 tokens. Elementeum's official website is www.etherlegends.com.

The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

