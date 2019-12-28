Ellaism (ELLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Ellaism has a market cap of $29,926.00 and $42.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

