Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $12.27 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $2.12 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

