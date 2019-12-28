ELTCOIN Tops One Day Volume of $891.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $11,346.00 and $891.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

