Elysian 1-Day Volume Tops $806,564.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit. Elysian has a market cap of $66,279.00 and $806,564.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, YoBit, BitForex, Liquid, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

