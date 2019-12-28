Elysium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00580571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 638.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

