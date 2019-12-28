Emercoin (EMC) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $9,830.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,955,603 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Tux Exchange, xBTCe, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

