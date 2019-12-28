Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.