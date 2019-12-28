Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encana by 80.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Encana by 13,689.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581,600 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Encana by 22.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,820 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,555,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECA opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

