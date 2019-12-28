Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $1.53 million and $158,432.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Upbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00567500 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinsuper, BitForex, Coinall, Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

