Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $736.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the lowest is $734.77 million. Energizer reported sales of $571.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Energizer stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its position in Energizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Energizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

