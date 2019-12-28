Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Energy Recovery worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERII. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $349,329.86. Insiders sold 204,081 shares of company stock worth $1,790,499 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

