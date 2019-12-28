Engagement Token (ENGT) Hits Market Capitalization of $30,392.00

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $30,392.00 and $13.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. During the last week, Engagement Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Engagement Token

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken.

Buying and Selling Engagement Token

Engagement Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

