ENI (NYSE:E) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.83

Headlines about ENI (NYSE:E) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a news impact score of 0.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:E traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,440. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ENI has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

E has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

