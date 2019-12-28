Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ENI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ENI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

E opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

