EnterCoin Market Cap Reaches $31,741.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 203.8% against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $31,741.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,052,055 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

